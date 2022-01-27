Virginia E. Osgood CORINTH — Virginia E. “Ginny” Osgood, 88, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Berlin Health and Rehab. She was born on June 6, 1933, in Corinth, Vermont, the daughter of Alton C. and Ruth (McLeod) Davis. She attended school in Corinth and graduated from Bradford Academy in 1951. She married Robert S. Osgood on Nov. 29, 1951, in Bradford. They resided in Corinth most of their married life. On Aug. 13, 1984, she became a widow as Robert died on the family farm in a tractor accident. She helped run the family farm and raise their seven children. She enjoyed spending time with family, canning, reading, gardening, berry picking, crocheting and the Boston Red Sox. She loved Oliver, her cat, and her two birds. She worked several years at Riverbend Nursing Home in Chelsea. She is survived by her four sons, Bryce Osgood, of Corinth; Paul Osgood, of Chelsea; George Osgood and wife Mary, of Corinth; and Matt Osgood, of Corinth. She had 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased not only by her husband, but also by her son, Philip Osgood, in 2005; her son, Robert Osgood, in 2009 (Mary); her daughter, Sherry Kennedy, in 2020 (Dale); and her sister, Barbara (Davis) Young, in 2013. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont. A funeral service will take place in the spring and will be announced at a later date. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
