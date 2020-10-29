Virginia C. Bador WORCESTER — Virginia C. Bador went to be in the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born March 14, 1936, to William and Madeline Bador in Cabot, Vermont. Later, they moved to Eagle Ledge Road in Worcester. She attended school in Worcester and graduated from Montpelier High School. Virginia worked as a nanny; although she never had her own children, she was mother to many. She was also a home care provider for many elderly adults. She loved her Church of Latter-day Saints and her Brothers and Sisters in Christ. She took a trip to Salt Lake City to the temple, one of her favorites. She enjoyed reading her Bible, participating in Bible studies. Ginny loved her family, and got very excited when another baby was to be born. She lived with, and took care of, her mom until she passed, then continued to live at home until she couldn't take care of herself. She then went to live with her great-nephew, Jesse, where Angie was her caregiver. After eight months, Gin needed more in-depth care, so she went to the Memory Care Unit at Ave Maria in Richford, Vermont. She attended church daily and loved her nurses. Ginny was a giver: if she had it, and you needed it, it was yours. Ginny suffered her whole life with a heart condition but it didn't stop her, she worked hard on the family farm, and some of these chores ended up in funny stories that would make Gin blush. You know which story, right? YES, when jelly bean rode crotch buster. Ask her brother, Walter. She is survived by her brother, Walter Bador and family of Worcester; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Steve Zuanich of Worcester and family; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sandra Bador of Worcester and family; and sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Donald Grimes and family of Fairfield, Vermont; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Virginia was predeceased by her father, Bill, and mother, Madeline; brother, Norbert, and sister-in-law, Dorothy; sister, Beverly; brother, Victor, and sister-in-law, Pat; nephews, Scott Bador, Dennis Bador, Kevin Cicely and Brian Thayer. A celebration of life will take place in the spring at a graveside service in the South Woodbury Cemetery. Ginny, you were so loved, and will be greatly missed!
