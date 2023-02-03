Virginia A. Puvel FINDLAY, OH — Virginia Anne (Karnuth) Puvel, 80, of Findlay, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Virginia was born in Olean, New York to the late James and Lena (Fox) Karnuth. She married the love of her life Robert Henry Puvel in 1967 and he preceded her in death. Virginia is survived by her loving children: Robbin Puvel of Bradford, Pennsylvania, George (Laura) Puvel of Thurmont, Maryland, Kathy (Donald) Mitchell of Defiance, Ohio and Kerri (Robert) Lamb of Barre, Vermont; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and a sister Deborah (Jim) Halter of Wapakoneta, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by twin sons: James and Henry Puvel; two grandchildren: Josiah Ezra Mitchell and Samantha Reagan Puvel; and by her siblings: James Karnuth II, William Karnuth, Ruth Karnuth, and LoRena Karnuth. Virginia was a graduate of Olean High School and was a member of Bolivar Drive Baptist Church in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Virginia loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was known about town for her willingness to evangelize and proclaim the Gospel with joy and song. A petite woman, but full of zeal, Virginia was active in the church choir and always lent a hand to church youth programs like Sunday school and the youth missions team. Outside of church, Virginia could be found painting, doing puzzles, or sewing beautiful clothes and rag dolls for her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Above all, Virginia cherished her family. When she was still able to travel, she delighted in staying with her adult children for extended visits. By those who loved her, she’ll be remembered for her infectious — slightly mischievous — smile, her bubbling laughter, and her sincere love for the Lord, in whose arms she now rests at last. Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Virginia’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
