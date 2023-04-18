Virginia A. Button CHELSEA — Virginia (Ginny) Alberta Button passed away at age 83 peacefully in the garden room at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, VT with her family by her side. Ginny was born on October 5, 1934 in Amesbury, MA. She was the daughter of Mae (Sargent) and Joe Goodrich. She lived the majority of her life in Chelsea, VT. Her first employment was with the State of Vermont Vocational Rehabilitation Department. She was then employed with the Agricultural Stimulation Conservation Board. Ginny enjoyed helping people by working on the Orange County Diversion Program in Chelsea. She then worked for the United States Postal Service for many years. She was a sub Post Master in several Vermont Towns, ending in the Chelsea Post Office until her retirement. She spent her retirement opening and working in two Chelsea restaurants, Dixie’s II and the Chelsea Diner where she met some of her best friends. Ginny enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her family. She really enjoyed talking on the phone with her many friends. She also enjoyed collecting antiques over the years. She loved reading books and once her eyesight declined, she loved her books on tape. Ginny was predeceased by her former husband, Norm Button and her parents, Mae and Joe Goodrich all of Chelsea, VT. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl O’Donnell and her husband, Cris of Bradford, VT and Brenda Vermette and her husband, Mark of Chelsea, VT; her grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Vermette of Hingham, MA, Jonathan Vermette and partner, Jackie Hunt of Chelsea, VT, Derrick and Abby O’Donnell of North Haverill, NH, Ashley and Chad Osgood of Belleview, FL; and her precious great grandchildren Beaux and Briggs, Aidyn and Elliot, Landyn and Claetyn, Byrklee, Brantley and Colt. She is also survived by her two sisters, Jean and her husband, Brian Button and Betty and her husband, Dick Rogers all of Chelsea, VT and a brother, Art and his wife, Joan Goodrich of Chelsea, VT. Ginny is survived by many nieces, nephews and her many close friends. A graveside service will be held later this summer at the Highland Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to her friends at the First Branch Ambulance Service, Attn: House Calls, P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, VT 05038. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.