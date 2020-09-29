Viola E. Aldrich BARRE — Viola Elsie (Huckins) Aldrich, 94, of Barre, died peacefully surrounded with love by her surrogate family on Sept. 23, 2020. Born Nov. 3, 1925, the daughter of Tooer and Evelyn Huckins, she was one of eight children. Viola grew up on the family farm in Middlesex where she had the daily task of milking the cows. In 1942, the family relocated to Hartford, Connecticut, but Viola returned to Vermont in 1944, soon after the birth of her first child. In 1946, Viola married Victor Aldrich and had four more children. While raising her family, Viola worked various jobs, including, but not limited to, a cashier and master seamstress. Eventually, Viola turned her talents and passion for crafting into a career and opened Vi’s Country Crafts – a store within her home. At the age of 93, Viola achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a high school graduate. On June 14, 2019, Viola was wheeled across the stage by her longtime caregiver to collect her diploma from Montpelier High School. Viola is survived by her surrogate family, Keri and children Kaleb and Mackenzie, Morgan and children Dantae and Adalina, and her special friend, Michele; her sister, Joan; granddaughter Sue and great-granddaughter Jenna; as well as her estranged children, Michael and Ethan Aldrich and Elaine Hutchins. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Victor; two daughters, Harmony and Linda; her beloved parents; and several siblings. At Viola’s request, there will be no calling hours. A small graveside service will be held at her family plot in Middlesex in the near future. On behalf of Keri, Morgan and Viola, a special Thank You to the staff at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, both past and present, for the care and support provided over the years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.