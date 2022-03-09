Vida M. Martin CHELSEA — Vida M. Martin, 96 of Chelsea, Vermont, passed away March 6, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home of 37 years. Vida was born on May 31, 1925, in Chelsea to James E. Kennedy and May (Ashline) Kennedy. Her mother died when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, her grandmother, Emma (Dumont) Ladd, played an influential role during her childhood. Vida attended Chelsea High School and graduated in 1943. During her time at Chelsea High she was active as a cheerleader, which included her cheerleading role at the 1941 Basketball State Championship. Following high school, she enrolled in nursing school at the Heaton Hospital in Montpelier (VT). During her studies she fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Kenneth L. Colby, an air force pilot training in Tampa, Florida. She made the difficult decision to leave nursing and took a train to Tampa where she and Ken were married on September 19, 1944. On June 23, 1945, they had a son Richard Lloyd Colby. Following Ken’s service to his country during World War II they returned to Chelsea, where they logged and farmed. However, Ken was called back to serve in the Korean War in 1950. He then returned to Texas as a flight instructor where he was killed on August 26, 1952. Vida returned to Chelsea with Richard and subsequently was asked by Governor Wilson if she would work as the jack of all trades Nurse–Lab Tech–Receptionist–Pharmacy Technician. During her tenure at the Chelsea Health Center she would meet her second husband Hollister E. Martin who she married in Charlotte Vermont on June 23, 1955. On March 26, 1957, they had a son Dean T. Martin and on May 12, 1959, they had their daughter Gayle h. Martin. Vida was a stay-at-home mother during their childhood. In 1972 she worked in the Library in East Montpelier after moving to South Barre. After serving as the Librarian at the Williamstown High School, she then returned to her initial passion in nursing and worked at the Berlin Convalescent Center where she retired as the Business Officer Manager in 1988. During her retirement she enjoyed gardening. She knew all the flowers not only by their given names but also by their Latin ones. She served the Town of Chelsea as a lister for 10 years and as a member of the Library Board, for which she was the treasurer. At the time of her death, she was the longest living member of the United Church of Chelsea and had served on its executive committee. An active member of the community, she was also a member of the Chelsea Fish and Game Club. Vida is survived by her three children, Richard Colby (Deb Metcalf), Dean Martin (Nikhil Loyal), and Gayle h. Martin (Linda Pearse). Vida had three grandchildren: Karen Lynn Colby (Paul Rea), Kelly Colby Gray (George Gray), and Ken Colby (Karen Baumann Colby). She also had six great grandchildren: Nathan Gray, Hannah Rea, Travis Gray, Kenneth J. Colby, Sara Rea and Emma Colby. She was predeceased by her two husbands and her parents. Vida loved to go anywhere the car was going. Whether it be for a Maple Creamee, a ride in the ’52 Mercury, or to ride with Dean when he moved to California, she was game. She loved a good fire and on the many camping trips over the years she would keep it going and enjoy the visits with family and friends. Her memorial service will be on March 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the United Church of Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Chelsea Historical Society, 25 Upper Village Road, Chelsea, Vermont. A private message of sympathy can be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.