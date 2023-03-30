Victoria Quenneville MORETOWN — Vicky passed away with her loving family at her side after a very short illness. She will be greatly missed. In 1978 she married her high school sweetheart and they began their life together. In 1980 their daughter Heidi was born and in 1983 their son Joe. Vicky raised her children, as well as watching other children until her children entered school. She worked at Bisbee’s Hardware starting in High School co-ed program until our first child was born. After that, she and her brother-in-law started Valley Telephone Answering Service. With the onset of modern technology, the business phased out. She also worked at Harwood Union High School in the cafeteria transporting lunches to Moretown School. After that, KC Bagel Cafe and Irisville Country Store where she became unable to function properly due to fibromyalgia. At that time she became a homemaker and an advocate for her husband during his illness. She enjoyed camping, bonfires, fishing, snowmobiling, going for 4-wheeler rides, outdoor activities and she never missed a sporting event her children competed in. Most of all she enjoyed her family and her grandson Mason. He was the twinkle in her eyes. She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, David, their daughter Heidi and her partner David Little, granddog Maple, son Joe and his wife Lindsey, grandson Mason and granddog Remi. She also leaves behind her Mom, Lorraine Barlow, Siblings; Melissa Sun, Nicole Mignault, Huguette Abbott, Janett Nichols, Stanley Viens, Greg Viens jr, Francis Viens, and all their respective families. She was predeceased by her father Gregory Viens sr, Step Dad Ron Balrow, and brothers, Armand Viens and Fred Viens sr. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date this summer.
