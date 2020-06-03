Victoria P. "Vicky" (Antao) Lory MONTPELIER — Victoria P. "Vicky" (Antao) Lory, 72, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on May 5, 2020. Her warmth touched many hearts and will be missed. Victoria was born in Nairobi, Kenya, to Jose Floriano and Luiza Maria Antao. After graduating from St. Teresa’s Girls’ School, Victoria worked at Catholic Relief Services (CRS) regional office in Nairobi. At age 21, she accepted a position at CRS headquarters in New York City. She met and married James Lory in New York. They worked on humanitarian disaster relief projects in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Liberia. They moved back to the United States and lived in East Hardwick, Vermont, where they raised their two daughters. Later, the family moved to central Vermont, where Victoria resided for the remainder of her life. For nearly 25 years, Victoria had a career with the State of Vermont as a legal secretary for the Agency of Natural Resources where she proudly worked on Act 250. Victoria had a strong faith that helped her through life’s challenges, and for over 30 years, was a parishioner at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. She was also a proud U.S. citizen and supported family members who immigrated to the United States. She had an interest in law, the environment, and an extensive knowledge of history. She followed international politics and news, and cared deeply about human rights. She was a force to be reckoned with when she witnessed or experienced injustice. Victoria’s humble kindness, consideration for marginalized people, and intrepid way of leading her life, were an inspiration. Victoria was predeceased by her parents and her elder brother, Gonzaga. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lory and son-in-law Zach Tonnissen of Orange, Vermont; daughter, Yvonne Lory of Barre, Vermont; sister, Veronica of London, England; brother, Sebastian of Hove, England; brother, Thomas of Maryland; former husband, Jim of Barre, Vermont; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnephews and other loved ones who were special to her. Her family and friends will cherish the memory of her remarkable life, and of their time together. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To stay informed of a memorial and to send condolences to the family, email VictoriaLory2020@gmail.com. Please visit http://gregorycremation.com/blog for Victoria’s full notice online. Contributions can be made in her name to the Good Food, Good Medicine Program of Barre, Vermont, gfgmprogram@gmail.com; and the Peace and Justice Center of Vermont in Burlington, 60 Lake St., Suite 1C, Burlington, VT 05401, www.pjcvt.org.
