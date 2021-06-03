Victoria Lory MONTPELIER — The memorial Mass for Victoria Lory, 72, who died May 5, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier, followed by a private reception. To join the service virtually, email VictoriaLory2020@gmail.com.
