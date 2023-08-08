Victoria A. Conti BARRE TOWN — Victoria Ann Conti, 72, of Spring Hollow Lane, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after a brave battle with cancer. Vicki was born on April 14, 1951, in Barre City, as the eldest child of Nicholas Conti and Florence (Cerasoli) Conti. She graduated from Marian High School (1969), and the University of Vermont (1972) with a degree in Psychology, and immediately started working for the State of Vermont. Her time there was almost entirely with the Vermont Agency of Human Services, Economic Services Division, for over 40 years. During that time, she served in the Barre, Waterbury, Springfield, and Newport areas. She supported many causes to protect animals and nature, serving as Treasurer on the board of the New England Windstar Foundation for many years. Her faith was important to her. As a member of St. Monica Parish, she served as Treasurer of CDA Court St. Monica. Her interests included the music of John Denver, the Beatles, and especially Celtic Thunder, to the extent that you might call her a “superfan” traveling to attend events and spending time with some of the performers. She made many trips to Colorado, Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland, and Italy. Locally, she could be found spending time at the Aldrich Library and Barre Area Senior Center. Survivors include her brothers Nicholas (Cindy) Conti of Barre Town; Thomas (Michelle) Conti of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida; and Sandy (Teresa) Conti of East Montpelier; her sister Lori Conti of Barre Town; and her brother-in-law Roger Piette of Coventry as well as many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Donna Piette. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of The Health Center (Plainfield), Dartmouth Health, Central Vermont Medical Center, and especially McClure Miller Respite House for the compassionate care provided to Vicki. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any nature/animal care organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
