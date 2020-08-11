Vicky L. Miner WATERBURY — Vicky L. Miner, 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, following a long illness. Vicky was a lifelong resident of Waterbury and attended area schools. Vicky’s love of life and passion for people led to a successful career in the hospitality industry that started at the Holiday Inn and 3 South in Waterbury and most notably at Arvad’s in Waterbury where she served friends and family for many years. Vicky’s interests included a large collection of costume jewelry and being at home cooking dinners and watching movies with friends and family. Vicky is loved and mourned by her mother and best friend, Barbara (Lavery) Morgan and husband Don of Waterbury; her beloved son, Cory Miner and his god father, Bruce Matthews of Thonotosassa, Florida; her brothers, Douglas Lavery and Vance Lavery and wife Beth of Waterbury; a niece, Melinda (Lavery) Davis and husband Tim of Northfield; a great-nephew, Owen of Northfield; her longtime companion, Michael Henderson of Waterbury; and their beloved cat, Miss Kitty. Vicky will also be remembered by a close extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Vicky was predeceased by a sister, Debbie Miner; and dear friend and godmother to Cory, Cindy Matthews. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of CVMC, Woodridge Nursing Home and CVHHH in Berlin for the outstanding care and compassion given to Vicky. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations appreciated to the Waterbury Food Shelf, 57 South Main St., Suite 3, Waterbury, VT 05676 (http://waterbury cast.org/donate/). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.