Vera Mae Wolf BARRE — Vera Mae Wolf, 91, of Jefferson Street passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with family at her bedside. Born Feb. 20, 1929, in Marshfield, she was the daughter of Hubert and Lena (Decoteau) Croteau. Vera attended grade school at Hollister Hill School and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1948. On June 18, 1948, she married Lewis R. Wolf and they spent the first few years of their marriage living in Marshfield. They later moved to Pennsylvania where one of their four children were born. After many years in Pennsylvania, they returned to Vermont and settled on Foster Street in Barre. Vera worked at Sprague Electric in Barre. She retired after working there for 30 years. After her husband passed away, Vera lived on Brook Street in Barre and later moved to Jefferson Street where she lived until her passing. While there, she made many new friends and enjoyed life to the fullest. Vera was a great quilt maker and made quilts for all those she loved. She also loved to read. Vera read every single day and also kept a daily journal of all her life events. The highlight of the Croteau Christmas party every year was the beautiful Christmas quilt she made which was raffled off with the proceeds used to give gifts to family members who were ill or in the hospital. Vera was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose Lodge and Marshfield United Church. Among her favorite hobbies was going to lawn sales, attending family functions, decorating her home for the holidays and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her two sons, Allen Wolf of Valley Falls, New York, and Shawn Wolf and wife Shauna of Barre; her two daughters, Wanda Trepanier and husband Lawrence of Graniteville, Vermont, and Brenda Norris and husband Kip of Avon, Indiana; her grandchildren, Ryan Wolf, Erin Borden and partner Rene Carrero, Dana Trepanier and Elaine Trepanier, Nicholas D’Agostino and wife Emily, Alexander and Benjamin Norris, and Kalie and Nolan Wolf; her great-grandchildren, Lance Trepanier, Garrett Trepanier, Lyla-Mae Carrero and Nina Mercedes Carrero, and Ella Rose D’Agostino; her three sisters, Shirley Frigon of Ocala, Florida, Joyce Wheeler of Marshfield, and Lena Hart and husband Roy, also of Marshfield; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Wayne, Leon, Carl, Hubert Jr. and Robert; and her sisters, Hazel Lunge, Rachael Chase, Cecille Gallant, Rose Tucker, and her twin, Vena Martin; as well as her sister-in-law, Freda Croteau. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
