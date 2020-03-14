Vena M. Martin MARSHFIELD — Vena Mae (Croteau) Martin of Marshfield passed peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Feb. 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Hubert and Lena (DeCoteau) Croteau. Her family was well-known for their dances at the Barn on Hollister Hill in Marshfield. On June 18, 1948, Vena married the love of her life, Alden H. Martin. Their life was completed with the births of their three daughters. Vena worked at Twinfield High School part time for five years cooking and serving food to many kids each day. She also worked each Saturday at Albert May’s Auction House. She loved going to yard sales, attending her granddaughters' and great-grandsons' events, her flower gardens, sewing, watching talk shows and Saturday shopping trips. Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Gordon) Hastings of Danville, Vermont, Cathy (Paul) Cyr of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Christy (Peter) Barclay of Barre, Vermont; four granddaughters, Fawn (Alfred) Baesemann of St. Johnsbury, Jennifer (Robbie) Hallett of Waterford, Stephanie (Ka’Lii) Barclay of Worcester and Danielle Barclay of Barre; six great-grandsons - whom she thoroughly enjoyed - Christopher, Austin, Jacob, Patrick, Grayson and “K;” her sisters, including her twin sister, Vera Wolfe of Barre, Vermont, Lena (Roy) Hart of Marshfield, Vermont, Shirley Frigon of Ocala, Florida, and Joyce Wheeler of Marshfield, Vermont; as well as her sister-in-law, Freda Croteau of Berlin; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Alden; her brothers, Wayne, Leon, Carl, Hubert Jr. and Robert; and her sisters, Hazel Lunge, Rachael Chase, Cecille Gallant and Rose Tucker. The graveside service to honor and celebrate Vena’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield. There are no calling hours. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
