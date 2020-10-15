Vanessa Anne Fifield WILLIAMSTOWN — Vanessa Anne Fifield, 65, of Felicity Second Avenue, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born Feb. 7, 1955, in Torrington, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Truman Vincent and Glennia Elizabeth (Osier) Cirone. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Thomaston High School in Connecticut. In 1980, she moved to Charlestown, New Hampshire, where she worked as a rate adjuster at Peerless Insurance in Keene. On April 4, 1992, she married Daniel Lee Fifield in Union Village, Vermont. They made their home in Williamstown, Vermont, where they raised two children. She was a member of the Websterville Baptist Church, the Central Vermont Humane Society and the ASPCA. Vanessa worked for many years as an Avon representative for which she won awards for sales. Her hobbies were reading, baking, crocheting, taking care of her cats and her beloved Pomeranian, Rollie. Survivors include her husband, Daniel Fifield; her children, Alexander Lee Fifield and Abigail Marie Fifield; as well as her sister, Diane Ring, and her brother, Ronald Cirone; along with nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. Vanessa was a wonderful, beautiful, caring woman. She loved everyone who was fortunate enough to know her and was greatly loved by her husband and children. She will be sorely missed by all and the world is a slightly darker place without her, although she is now in a far better place. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601; or to the ASPCA, 520 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.