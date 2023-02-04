Vancil K. Perry PLAINFIELD — Vancil K. “Bunky” Perry, 84, of Maple Hill Road passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington with his family at his bedside. Born on June 19, 1938, in Plainfield, he was the son of C. Harold and Elizabeth (Skinner) Perry. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Marshfield High School. He received a small scholarship to the University of Vermont, where he went the following year after which he decided college was not for him, so he came home to the family farm. When there wasn’t work at the farm, Bunky worked at Harley Holt’s sawmill. At the age of 19, Bunky started running Perry’s Service Station on High Street in Plainfield. He later sold the service station and eventually ended up working as the service manager at the Lincoln Mercury dealership on the Barre Montpelier Road until his retirement. Bunky enjoyed one day of retirement, as his son-in-law Tim Roberts approached him about becoming the deli and grocery manager at his business, Tim’s Convenience Store, in Plainfield. He worked there for ten years, until Tim sold the business. During his time at Perry’s Service Station, he met and married Nancy Dix. They made their home in Plainfield and had two children. They later divorced. Bunky lived briefly in Walden and Worcester, but most of his life, he lived in Plainfield. He was a long-time member of the Mt. Sinai Shrine, Free Mason of the Wyoming Lodge No. 80 F & A.M., as well as the Canadian Club of Barre and the American Legion. In his spare time, Bunky loved helping family, friends, and neighbors with all kinds of projects. He was a “jack of all trades” installing new heating systems, replacing plumbing, welding, and fixing broken machinery. He also loved photography and playing cards. Survivors include his former wife Nancy Dix Perry; his son Shawn Perry and his wife, Debi and his daughter Valarie Roberts and her husband, Tim all of Plainfield as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Mary, Charles, John, and Dean; as well as his grandson, Kyle. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Village Cemetery in Plainfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 US Route 2, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.