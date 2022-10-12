Tysen J. Booth BARRE TOWN — Tysen James son of biological parents Tyler Booth and Kelsey Tillotson of Montpelier, and son of pre-adoptive parents Justin and Meghan Pickel of Barre Town. Tysen James passed away at the UVM Medical Center at the young age of three where he became a hero and saved a life of another. Tysen James leaves behind his biological parents Tyler Booth and Kelsey Tillotson and pre-adoptive parents Justin and Meghan Pickel, little sissy Rayvenne Booth, big brothers Braxtynn Booth, Landen, Cayleb Pickel, and big sissy Zoey Pickel and fiancé Ben Pattullo of Enosburg Falls, and along with grand parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Tysen James was taken from us way to soon. He was loved by many and will never be forgotten. He became a hero at a very young age of three when he donated his kidneys to save the life of another on September 22nd 2022 allowing his spitfire spunk to continue to live on. Tysen James had the most contagious smile that lit up his precious dimples that you have ever seen. His spontaneous and spunky personality made anyones day better. He quickly became the worlds best parrot which would come in handy when you forgot what you were saying. Tysen James had a true love for Jesus Christ. His favorite things were tractors, trains, planes and most of his dogs. Tysen James loved spending time with his beloved golden retrievers and his newest four legged friend Griffey the French Bulldog who loved to steal his socks while he was wearing them. His favorite sayings were “oh pickles”and “your shocked don’t be shocked” because he always knew he could get a good laugh out of everybody.
