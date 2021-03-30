Tyler M. Farnsworth WOODBURY — Tyler Mark Farnsworth, 26, died March 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born Oct. 24, 1994, in Randolph, the son of Thomas M. Farnsworth and Heather Orcutt. He graduated in 2011 from Twinfield High. Mr. Farnsworth had various jobs, recently delivering The Times Argus. He enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing and tinkering on cars. Survivors include three children, Rylan, Carson and Aubrey Farnsworth; his mother of Groton; his father; maternal grandparents, Sheila and Arthur Dickinson, paternal grandmother, Laura Hernandez; his fiancée, Denver Lussier of Woodbury; siblings, Joshua Herring, Renata Wheeler, Desiree, Elijah, Cooper, Kaleb, Payton and Storm Farnsworth, Starlei Edy, Tara Pederzani; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick. For online condolences, visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
