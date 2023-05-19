Tyler G. Matthews MONTPELIER — It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler Gregory Matthews of Montpelier, VT announce his passing on Mother Day’s, May 14th. Tyler was born on April 18 and had just turned 19 years old. Tyler attended Union 32 school district in E. Montpelier, completed his requirements six months early, and graduated with his high school class of 2022. He went on to get his certification through the Advanced Welding Institute in So. Burlington and finished at the top of his class. Tyler participated in football, hockey, basketball and wrestling, was an avid hunter and a great marksman. He was a loyal son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. He loved his truck Betsy and had a thirst for life. Tyler had a heart of gold on a MacDonald’s budget. Tyler is survived by his mother Moriah (Jeremy) Haggett of Montpelier; his father Jason (Heidi) Matthews of Colchester; his siblings Jonnah (Vivy) Matthews of Montpelier, Richard Booher of Winooski, Caleb (Jasmine Boyce) Powers of Northfield, Taylor (Allen) Hannigan of Barre, Broc (Anna Steele) Haggett of Pittsfield, and Ava Viens of Colchester; his girlfriend Hannah Magoon of Barre; his grandparents Pamela Clark of Onset, MA, Greg and Vivki Matthews of Hinesburg, John and Marcia Haggett of Congress, AZ, and Michael and Kathy Viens of Colchester; his great grandparents Brenda and Donald Clark of Barre; his aunt Mandy (Omar) Connor and daughter Alexis of Boston, MA; his nephews Max Matthews of Montpelier and Keegan Hannigan of Barre; and a ton of extended family. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Glen Clark and Thomas Patnode. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, May 23 from 6-8 pm at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School Street, Montpelier. Memorial services will also be held at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24 at 11:00am followed by the burial at the Berlin Corner Cemetery on Scott Hill Road, Berlin. A reception to celebrate Tyler’s life will be held at the VFW on 1 Pioneer Street, Montpelier following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial scholarship through the Advanced Welding Institute to honor Tyler, and a link to contribute will be forthcoming. If ordering flowers, the family is recommending Jenni at Salisbury Flower Shop in Randolph, VT @ 802-345-3869. Raise some hell up there.
