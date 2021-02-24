Troy Daniels NORTHFIELD FALLS — Troy "TD" Daniels of Northfield Falls, Vermont, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. after a lifelong battle with heart disease and defying the odds for so many years. He was “four-o.” Although the time we had with him was not enough, his presence in this world and the mark he left on all who knew him was monumental. His speech was limited, but he could converse with anyone in single syllables, and found a way to change the world with his few words. He talked with congressman, senators, governors, and could hold his own in any conversation. He was sought out as a public speaker in states across the country, teaching others to see the abilities in all people and not just their disabilities. He embraced life and the people he loved with an incredible sense of humor and a true compassion for all. His love and enthusiasm of sports, most especially, all things Northfield and T road racing, will live on in our memories for long to come. It has been said by his friends recently, TD is a legend, he will be deeply missed. Troy is survived by his parents, Kim and Martin Daniels; his mother, Doreen Ruth; grandfather Peter Sharron; siblings, Maggie, Ben, Jaclyn and Alex Daniels; his sister, Trisha Bouthot and her husband, Josh; four nieces and his nephew; as well as his across the street big brother, BJ Baroffio; and Mary Crossette, his longtime companion and caregiver; and, oh, so many aunts and uncles all whom he loved so much. Troy also leaves behind his most recent family, CJ Sheldrick, Coach Clayton, Devin, Ferron, Nick, Sequoia, James, Jackson, Reese and Uncle Lester. We must also mention Troy’s longtime friend and teacher, Mel White. She saw him through school, onto his dreams and into the rest of his life. He will be greatly missed. All who knew him, loved him and all those he loved, were blessed. There will be a notable absence at Thunder Road this year but when you see #66 in the street stocks and #42 in the late models, know that TD rides with them both. There will be a celebration of his missed 40th birthday later this summer, we welcome all who loved him to join us to share stories and a Bud light. Because of Troy’s steadfast love of Northfield hockey, we are establishing a scholarship fund to support equipment needs of kids who might not have the resources to play the sport they love. Donations to the Troy Daniels Northfield Hockey Scholarship Fund can be sent to 680 RT 12A, Northfield, VT 05663.
