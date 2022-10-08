Tristan H. Harris BROOKFIELD — Tristan H. Harris, 39, born 8/11/1983 left this world on 8/18/2022 after acquiring his GED, last working as Night Shift Supervisor for Progressive Plastics, Williamstown, VT. Survivors include: four daughters, Briana Schutze-Harris, Eve Codling, Denica Schultze-Harris, Katrina Harris, mother Mary Harris, step father David Carpenter, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. 10/22/2022 Service 11:00am at Crossroads Christian Church, 115 Fasset Rd, E. Montpelier, VT., internment at 4pm Grand View Cemetery, Rt 22A, Addison, VT.
