Trevor S. Kirkpatrick NORTHFIELD — Trevor Scott “Bubba” Kirkpatrick, 29, of North Street passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on July 7, 1993, in Berlin, he was the son of Troy and Tena (Deyo) Kirkpatrick. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Northfield High School. Trevor enjoyed skateboarding and also snowboarding. Survivors include his father Troy Kirkpatrick, his mother Tena Wilson, his brothers Troy Kirkpatrick, Jr., and Thomas Kirkpatrick, his stepsister Kendra Lewis, and his stepbrothers John Gaboury and Richard Gaboury; his grandparents Marilyn Deyo, Kerry and Sharon Kirkpatrick, and Gloria Field. He was predeceased by his stepmother Christine Kirkpatrick and his grandfather’s L.D. Deyo and Gary Field. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookwhitcomb.com.
