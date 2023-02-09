Tracy Taylor RN, MSN BERLIN — October 22, 1971 - January 27, 2023 Tracy L. Taylor, 51, of Berlin, Vermont died peacefully at home on January 27th, 2023, surrounded by loving family. Tracy was born on October 22, 1971, in Berlin VT, loving daughter of Jack Collins and Elaine Ibey. She graduated from Union 32 High School in 1989. She graduated Norwich University in 2002 magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree. In 2007, she graduated summa cum laude from Norwich University with a master’s degree in Science Nursing. Tracy married the love of her life Lance in 2001. Tracy and Lance made their home in Berlin with their daughter Isabel. Tracy had over 20 years of experience as a pediatric home health nurse, school nurse, clinical nurse, nurse educator, classroom teacher and case manager. She taught her chosen field of nursing knowledge to students at Norwich University, Vermont Technical College and at the Central Vermont Career Center where she implemented a new program called Medical Professions. She had great enthusiasm with everything she did from teaching nursing students to her adventurous crafty hobbies, cooking and being a loving wife, mother, and recently new grandmother. Tracy loved the outdoors and spent many vacations on the water and fishing. She loved to entertain whether locally on her boat at Lake Willoughby or traveling with friends and family. Tracy’s caring loving spirit and energy shined through so effortlessly and her energy will forever shine bright. Tracy was an inspiration to all that knew her. Tracy is survived by her husband Lance, daughter Isabel, grandson Asher; father Jack and wife Alyce Collins, mother Elaine Ibey and husband Frank Thompson, brother Matt and his children Tucker and Sierra, brother Mark Shaebaker of AZ; mother-in-law Janet Taylor; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several other nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Richard Taylor and nephew Kyle Stephenson. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. There are no calling hours. The family would like to thank the compassionate care given by Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
