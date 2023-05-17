Tootie Fisher BARRE — Sept. 7, 1921 – Jan. 1, 2023 Tootie Fisher’s Family will be hosting a celebration of their mother’s long, healthy and happy life on Saturday, May 27th from 1:00 – 4:00 at The Reynold’s House located at 102 S. Main Street in Barre. Join us for cocktails, appetizers, music and storytelling in honor of our mother, confidant, and friend. Born in Cabot, VT, she lived her entire adult life in Barre- raising her children, doing crossword puzzles, knitting, reading books, and playing a mean game of bridge. This pure Yankee asked that we gather for this, her last cocktail party.
