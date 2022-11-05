Tonya Rae Kidder Rouleau GROTON — Tonya Rae Kidder Rouleau, 50, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022, surrounded by her family, friends, and loved ones. Tonya was a very strong individual who fought pancreatic and liver cancer with a totally positive attitude. She remained bright and cheerful right to the end. She loved talking to people and getting to know everyone she met. Her outgoing personality made it easy for everyone she met to love her and become friends for life. She was an amazing, fun, and full of life person. Her family was very important her. She was very open-minded and did not hesitate to tell you how it was and try to point you in the right direction. Tonya’s love for animals was amazing. She adopted and loved any animal that needed love and companionship. She would show them true love and they would cuddle with her and give her their love back. She raised and bred Bassett Hounds. She sold her hounds all over the Tri State area and most of them would keep in contact with her and keep her updated on how the pups they bought were doing and send pictures. Tonya and her fiancé Joshua Rouleau have been together for many years and have shared lots of love and good times together. They were engaged to be married but were unable to complete their vows due to her illness, but in their hearts, they knew they would be together for life. In their eyes they were married. She is survived by her mother Louise Lane, her sister Ashley Lane, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her Stepfather Bill Lane, aunts, and uncles. She was especially close to her Aunt Liz. They talked often and spent time sharing stories about growing up and the good times. She always treated her fiancé’s parents like they were her own mother and father, and they felt the same way. They would like to say, “Tonya was like a daughter to us. We had many happy occasions together and we will cherish them forever. Tonya’s love will always be with us. She was a daughter-in-law that we know went to heaven and will always be remembered and hold a special place in our hearts.” In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the humane society. Love is lost, memories are gained & Tonya will always be at our side. Calling hours to celebrate Tonya’s life will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre on Sunday November 13, 2022 from 1-3 pm. Fellowship will follow to the American Legion Post 10 in Barre. There is extra parking across the street at St. Monica’s parking lot. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
