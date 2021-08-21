Toni C. Quero NORTHFIELD FALLS — Toni C. Quero, 72, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was born Jan. 5, 1949, the daughter of Roswell and Ester (Dalton) Mason, in Claremont, New Hampshire, where she graduated in 1968 from Stevens High School. She married Mark Raymond Quero Jan. 23, 1981, in Northfield. Mrs. Quero worked in the Norwich University mailroom for many years. She enjoyed to fishing, reading, crocheting and playing bingo. Survivors include her husband, of Northfield Falls; a daughter, Angelina Quero, of Vergennes; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jake and Jim Mason. Per her wishes, calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield. A service in New Hampshire will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.americancancerfund.org.
