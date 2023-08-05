Todd A. Higgs BARRE — Todd A. Higgs, was born and raised in Barre. Todd graduated from Spaulding HS, Plymouth State College, and finally from Florida Atlantic University with his masters degree in Education. While attending FAU in 1967, he met and married his wife of 56 years, Betty Weaver Higgs. Todd taught school and coached Jr High basketball for 14 years in Montpellier. They then bought and operated Winns Gulf on Washington St. in Barre, and then Jerome The Florist Too in Waterbury. In 1995 they moved to Ellenton, Florida where they had a cleaning business until retirement in 2016. After a few years of poor health, Todd passed away quite suddenly but peacefully at home on July 27th. He is survived by his wife Betty, his 3 children, Lisa McGlaughlin, Keith and Chip Higgs, their partners and spouse, 3 Grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother Layne Higgs, and several nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by parents Alfred and Virginia Higgs, brother Dale and sister Beth. After a small celebration of life service in Florida, a private committal will be at a later date in Vermont.
