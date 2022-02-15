Tina M. Cadorette BARRE — Tina Marie Cadorette, of Orlando, Florida, and Barre, Vermont, beloved Mother and Nana, left this earthly world on Jan. 18, 2022, after a long battle with numerous health problems. She was 61 years old. It would be wrong to say that Tina lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Tina stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Tina. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. Tina is survived by her daughters, Jessica Cadorette and her partner, Joseph Erwin, and Nicole Lynch and her fiancé, Joshua Tassie; and four grandchildren, whom she adored, Damien Valley, Zander Melo, Nevaeh Skiffington and Emerson Lynch. They invite you to join them for a memorial service at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3:30 p.m. There is extra parking across the street at St. Monica’s parking lot. All are welcome. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
