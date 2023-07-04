Tina Davidson NORTHFIELD — Tina Davidson 58 of Northfield peacefully went home June 13th 2023 to be with her late husband Todd E "Fonzie" Davidson. Tina was born in Glens Falls on June 27 1964. She was the oldest of her siblings. She attended and graduated high school in Lake Luzerne NY. Tina had 3 children. When her children were teenagers she worked extremely hard to attend college - at ACC - Adirondack, Community College where she Graduated and earned her degree for Working with children. Tina worked the last few years in the community of Northfield at Convince plus. She loved all her customers that came into the store. Everyone of them held a special place with my mom. She also had worked at Turtle Island for a couple years and also at Mehrerens Supermarket for over 10 years. Tina married the love of her life Todd August 11th 2018. She also hold a cat midnight that was her life and she loved her very much. One of the things that Tina enjoyed most is talking on the phone with her daughter Tara-Rae. She cherished all them moments. She loved her daughter and her grandsons that live in Ohio so much. Tina also enjoyed playing her phone games and talking with her friends. Tina was survived by her Uncle Richard (Maryanne) of NY. Her sister Cindy(Ed) cook of VA. Her brother's Joe (Cathy) and Bill of NY. Her daughter Tara-Rae (Chris) Howell and Grandsons Kenneth Baker, Shaden Baker and Tyler Howell of Ohio. Her daughter Kayla and grand daughters Abigale and Emma of NY. Joe (Tressa) and grandsons Bain and Kwin of NY. Plus all her other extended family and all her friends. Tina will always be remembered. as a kind, loving free spirited woman.
