Timothy Sample ENFIELD, NH — Timothy Sample of Enfield, NH died peacefully on Wednesday, April 26th at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Burlington, VT in 1939, the son of Paul Sample and Sylvia (Howland) Sample. He attended elementary school in Norwich, VT and graduated from Kimball Union Academy in 1958. He attended Marlborough College before enlisting in the Unites States Air Force. He was stationed at various bases in the United States and Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1963. After his discharge, he moved to Montpelier, VT where he met his wife, Janice Plude. They were married in 1966. Tim was an avid skier, earning his badge from the Professional Ski Instructors of America. He taught at various ski areas in Vermont and Maine and with the Ford Sayre program at the Dartmouth Skiway. He was an accomplished carpenter, owning his own business for a number of years, retiring from the carpentry department at Dartmouth College. He loved hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. He was a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation which was an organization near and dear to his heart. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his two children, Christopher (Lori) and Karen (Bob Barden); and grandchildren, Zachary and Michael. A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice, 107 Newport Road, New London, NH 03257. To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
