Timothy S. Nolan CHELSEA — Timothy Scott Nolan, died peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He showed pure grit, optimism and perseverance throughout his fight with cancer; but it never defined him, it only magnified his strength to live his motto, "every day is a good day." He was born on Dec. 3, 1964 in Hartford, Connecticut, to his parents, Kenneth and Ruth. The family moved to Vermont and settled in Washington. Tim started working at the Drown Farm as a young teenager, making time for before-school chores, and then later, his love of playing sports with a steady commitment to his farm duties. Tim attended Washington Village School and was a graduate of Chelsea High School, where he was a soccer and basketball enthusiast and athlete. After graduating, he moved west to Addison to farm, first working on the Kayhart Family Farm, then on Nor-dic Farm, where he worked for 25 years. His son, Andrew, joined him at the farm in his early teens. Tim's lifelong dream was to own and operate the farm with his son. He was able to support his son in living out this goal and it became the Nolan Family Farm in 2016. Farming was Tim’s lifelong passion; taking great pride in keeping every piece of equipment in optimum condition so that the farm could run smoothly. Family and friends alike would say he could fix anything. He found joy in the land and the opportunities to be connected with his family while working. Of course, another great love was hunting; turkey hunting being his favorite. He loved the sense of quiet while waiting and marveled at the sounds of a turkey approaching. Deer hunting at home, bear camp in Maine, and again being with friends and family at the same time made any hunts successful. In the spring, you could find him in the sugarhouse, working hard, but also laughing hard too. Tim was also a talented carpenter. He was a man who demonstrated his love for people by doing things for them: building something, fixing something. It was his way. Working in the shop knowing his grandchildren were playing nearby, or riding in the chopper with him, made him truly happy. He also looked forward to rides to the Lyford farm on his "scooter" to keep current on haying and for regular opportunities to laugh or work with his nephews. Just being the personable, down-to-earth guy he was — honest, humble, and, yes, even stubborn — made him approachable, funny and full of life. Tim already knew the love of his life long before she was his wife. He and Tracy had gone to high school together and they reconnected again six years ago. His commitment to a life with Tracy only grew as he made countless trips from Addison to Chelsea. They were married in Chelsea on August 8, 2020, and enjoyed creating their home together, while joining their circle of family and friends. Tim leaves behind a large family, spread across many towns and hills. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; his parents, Ruth Nolan of Ripton, and Kenneth and Shirley Nolan of Orange; his brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Peggy Nolan, of Addison; and his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Alan Lyford, of Chelsea; his son, Andrew, and wife, Elizabeth, along with their children Lincoln and Chelsea, of Panton; a daughter, Mindi Arnell, and husband, Ross, and their children Liam and Colby, of Panton; and a daughter, Halie, and partner, Joe Cornet, and their children, Letty and Christopher, of Bristol. He also leaves his step-children, Taylor Brinkman and fiance AJ Galfetti, of Washington, Jesse and Wyatt Kay, McKenna and Logan Brinkman, all of Chelsea. Tim was loved and adored by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends alike. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Lyford Farm, 15 Lyford Drive in Chelsea. Please bring a chair or blanket and your favorite beverage in celebration of Tim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Branch Ambulance, P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, Vermont, 05038 or the Last Mile Ride ℅ Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph, Vermont, 05060. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea is assisting with arrangements. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com
