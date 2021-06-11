Timothy J. Bartlett GRANITEVILLE — Timothy James Bartlett, 55, of Crest Street passed away after a short courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Feb. 12, 1966, in Barre, he was the son of James Robert and Alice (Wiggin) Bartlett. He attended Ayer Street School and Barre Town Elementary before graduating from Spaulding High School in 1984. He was employed as a carpenter for both residential and commercial construction and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycles and backroad trail riding. Survivors include his twin daughters, Katie and Ali; his granddaughter, Sapphira Rose; his brother, Chris; and his family, Tyler, Alicia, Kimberly and Emily. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family at his best friend Mike’s deer camp – all friends and family will be invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.