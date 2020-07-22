Timothy Healy NORTHFIELD — The funeral Mass for Timothy Healy, 65, who died Jan. 13, 2020, will be celebrated at noon Friday, July 31, at St. Augustine’s Church, followed by committal prayers in Green Mount Cemetery.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 1:08 am
