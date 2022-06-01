Timothy E. Russell WATERBURY CENTER — Timothy Eugene Russell, 62, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday evening, May 5, 2022. Born Feb. 25, 1960, in Bellingham, Washington, he was the son of the late Vern R. and Marie E. (Gibbs) Russell. The Russell family moved to Waterbury Center in 1970. Tim graduated in 1979٫from Harwood Union High School in Duxbury. He played soccer, basketball and baseball. He proudly spoke of being varsity shortstop, starting his freshman year at Harwood; in the four years he played baseball at Harwood, the team played in three state championships, winning the championship in 1977 and 1978. He co-owned and operated RussWood Decorating, the largest contract painting business in Vermont, contracting as far as California before settling back into his family home in Waterbury Center, Vermont. He shared his passion for painting with his brother, Mark Russell; they enjoyed working together locally. When he wasn’t working, he cherished his time digging for bottles, as well as metal detecting throughout Vermont with his brothers and nephews. Tim was an avid outdoorsman; he took solace in hunting, gathering, and sharing his knowledge with family and friends. Tim is survived by his daughter, Abigail DeFreest, and grandson Jack, of Waitsfield; partner Jessica Grimes and her daughter, Kylynn Mcnaulty-Grimes, of Waterbury Center; his siblings, Mark Russell, of Duxbury, Val Russell and his wife, Lori, of Grangeville, Idaho, Steven Russell, of Custer, Washington, Lloyd Russell, of Ferndale, Washington, Teresa Russell, of Ferndale, Washington; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by two brothers, Floyd and Christopher Russell. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club, 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. The celebration will be a potluck for friends and family to gather and remember Tim. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a charity of one's choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
