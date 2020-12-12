Tiffany Lynn Ballard BARRE TOWN — Tiffany Lynn Ballard, 37, of Taplin Road in Barre Town, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Tiffany was born Sept. 2, 1983, to Duffy Ballard and Sondra (Hastings) Franks. Tiffany was born with disabilities that made her unable to walk, talk or communicate. But that did not stop her from capturing everyone’s heart who came in contact with her. In her younger years, Tiffany went to the Barre City Middle School. Her favorite teacher was Nicole Green who ended up being Tiffany’s stepmother (Mama Nicole) and helped take care of Tiffany. Although “Tiffy” could not communicate, she was the happiest, sweetest little girl. She knew when her family entered the room and always gave us a big smile. She loved playing patty-cake with whoever would play with her. The only thing she liked about presents was the wrapping paper. She loved the noise it made. She also loved her rattles and baby dolls. Anyone who met Tiffany would instantly fall in love with her. Her smile, and those beautiful eyelashes, could melt your heart. Tiffany’s passing will leave a huge hole in our hearts and in our family. There is no doubt we all will be reunited again with her. Tiffany is survived by her father, Duffy Ballard and his wife, Nicole (Green) Ballard, of Barre Town; her mother, Sondra (Hastings) Franks and her husband, Bill Franks, of Barre; her sisters, Lindsay (Ballard) Kirol and her husband, Ashton, of Williamstown, Brittany Ballard and her boyfriend, Atem Yak, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Heather Conley of Barre Town; her brothers, Matthew Ballard and his wife, Gabby (Quintin) Ballard, of Williamstown, Tyler Pelkey and his girlfriend, Katie Burt, of Websterville, Cort Ballard of Barre, and Ryan Sayers of Barre Town. Tiffany is survived by her nieces, Grace and Charlotte; and her nephews, Jax, Anderson, Lincoln and Kuol; her aunts, Debby, Tammy, Sylvia, Wendy, Kim and Cindy; her uncles, Rusty, Fred and Wade. Tiffany was predeceased by her twin brothers, Robert and Rick Ballard; her grandmothers, Isabel “Happy” Ballard, Joan (Hastings) Denno and Terri Green; grandfathers, Wendell Ballard, Fred Hastings Sr. and Will Denno; and her special niece, Margot Kirol. Contributions can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St. #214, Burlington, VT 05401. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside memorial will be held by the family in the Spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
