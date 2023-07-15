Tiffany D. Pierson SUMTER, SC — Tiffany Dawn Pierson, 30, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home. Born September 16, 1992, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Arthur Todd Pierson and the late Teresa Ferst Pierson. She was a Pastry Chef. She loved music and attending concerts, her nieces, and her cats. Survivors include her father of Barre, Vermont; a sister, Jennifer Ridgill (William) of North Charleston; a brother, Brandon Christmas, of Summerville; maternal grandmother, Nettie Mae Ardis Nobles of Sumter; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Arthur H. Pierson and Phyllis Faye Pierson, and maternal grandfather, Elmon Nobles. A memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with Mr. John Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.