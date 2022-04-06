Thomas W. Sykas Jr. BURLINGTON — Thomas W. Sykas Jr. celebrated his 66th birthday in Heaven after passing away at his home on March 27, 2022. He had endured an arduous battle with COPD, and was ready to be at peace. Bella, his ever-vigilant, four-legged, best friend, was by his side and kept him safe on his journey. Tom was greeted at Heaven's gate by loved ones who had predeceased him, including his parents, Ruth (Woodard) and Thomas Sykas Sr.; his brother, Timothy Sykas; and his sister, Ruth (Sykas) Beard. Tom grew up in Montpelier, Vermont, before settling long-term in Burlington. He spent his years as a younger man learning to make candy with his parents, participating in Cub and Boy Scouts, and worshiping with his family at Bethany Church. As he grew older, his love of tinkering led to his plethora of treasures around his yard and home: CB radios, eco-friendly conversion projects, and winning WOKO's "holiday light fight" immediately come to mind. He enjoyed helping his friends, riding his motorcycle, and spending his summers at camp in Isle la Motte. As the years passed, he found himself a wiser man, and most of his time was spent making memories with family, and keeping his mind as busy as he wished his body could be. Tom was known to put his family before anything. His memory will live on through his daughters, Abbie, Teeana and Kassiopeia; and his only son, TJ. His teasing nature will be cherished by his sisters, Elizabeth Sykas and Anna Sykas. His lessons of love are reflected in his only grandchild, Lydia Ruth. A lifetime of love will be remembered by his former wife, Stacy. He is also survived by brother-in-law Fred Crowley; sister-in-law Peg Sykas; his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grand-/great-relations; and friends. A celebration of his life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please be kind to one another.
