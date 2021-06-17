Thomas V. Martin Jr. BARRE — Thomas Victor “Tiny” Martin Jr., 52, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. Born on June 10, 1969, in Garland, Texas, he was the son of Thomas and Carolyn (Mewbourn) Martin. His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed at Tiny’s Trash Service where he was the owner and operator. Survivors include his beautiful wife, Cecile, and daughter, Danelle. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Carolyn Martin. The family would like to give special thanks to his Aunt Debbie who stepped up and rounded him into the amazing man he became. He will be sadly missed by several family and friends in Vermont where he resided and Texas where he was born. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A celebration of Tiny’s life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MacKenzie Webster Post #790, 527 Vermont Route 302, East Barre. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.