Thomas Tyler Keene Sr. BROOKFIELD — Thomas Tyler Keene Sr. of Brookfield, VT died peacefully in his home on August 25, 2023 in the presence of his living family. A burial with military honors will be held at the Brookfield Center Cemetery on Monday October 16th at 11:00am. All are welcome to attend.
