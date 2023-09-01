Thomas T. Keene Sr BROOKFIELD — Thomas Tyler Keene Sr. of Brookfield, VT died peacefully in his home on August 25, 2023 in the presence of his living family. Born to Lois Keene on November 11, 1934, Thomas was one of seven children. He grew up in Barre, VT and graduated from Spaulding High school. Tom was a Medic in the US Air Force, and upon completing his service he returned home where he worked at W.P. Gage’s Dairy; He was also a manager at the Super Duper. Tom later went to trade school for carpentry and grew into a passionate carpenter, which he did until his retirement. Tom married Joan (Knowles) Keene on August 24, 1958. They remained devoted to each other for fifty years until Joan’s death on February 27th, 2007. Together they had four children: Rose (husband Mark) LeFebvre of Randolph, VT, Tom (wife Lynn) Keene of Brookfield, VT, Pat (wife Kelly) of Rogersville, TN and Gordie (wife Sue) of Barre, VT. Tom was incredibly devoted to his family, and planted a tree on his land for each of his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to camp, hunting and fishing. He loved to play cribbage and watch the Three Stooges (he was often called the Fourth Stooge). He is survived by his four children and their spouses, as well as his ten grandchildren Jessica, Mark, Amanda, Tyler, Bryant, Andrew, Emma, Destiny, Samantha and Morgan. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Virginia. Tom is predeceased by his mother Lois, his wife Joan, as well as his siblings John, Carl, Frank, Marion and Richard. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. Services are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home.
