Thomas Sandretto WATERBURY — A graveside service for Thomas Sandretto, who died Feb. 9, 2022, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Hope Cemetery, followed by a reception at Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post #59 on Stowe Street, both in Waterbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 383, Waterbury, VT 05676.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.