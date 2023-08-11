Thomas S. Girardi BARRE — Thomas Stephen Girardi, 75, of Barre, VT passed away at his home on August 4th, 2023 after a long courageous battle with ALS. Born on July 15, 1948 to Anthony and Edna (Hyder) Girardi, Tom went on to proudly serve in the Navy aboard the USS Barry for six years. Following his service he became a member of the Masonic Granite Lodge, as well as the Scottish Rite. Tom was also an avid Red Sox fan and an Extra Class Ham Radio Operator. Tom is survived by his his partner Adrianne Scucces, daughter Taylor Girardi, and grandchildren Carys, Jude, and Julian Schachter, as well as his brother Charles (Teri) Girardi, nephew Keith (Kristen) Girardi, and grandnephews Landen and Tanner Girardi. Tom is predeceased by his late wife Deborah (Karcz) Girardi, and daughter Thursday Girardi. He is also survived by his former spouse Lucille Schacht. Funeral Rites will be held at Saint Jacob Orthodox Church in Northfield Falls on Tuesday, August 15th at 1:00. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. Tom's family would like to thank the wonderful, caring nurses and staff at Central Vermont Home and Hospice who allowed Tom to remain at home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CVHHH in Tom's name.
