Thomas P. Jarvis WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas Paul Jarvis, 71, of Erskine Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. Born July 22, 1950, in Montpelier, he was the son of Sidney and Claire (Hebert) Jarvis. His early years were in Northfield where he started school. His family moved to Williamstown where Thomas continued his education and graduated from Williamstown High School. In 1969, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an Infantryman in Vietnam before his honorable discharge in 1971. On Aug. 28, 1971, he married Margaret Ferno in the St. Edward's Catholic Church in Williamstown. They first made their home in Williamstown before moving to Calais. The outdoors and opens spaces of Calais provided years of enjoyment for Tom whether it be on the local lakes or in his woods. This allowed him to share the love of the outdoors with his children, family and friends. In later years, he returned to Williamstown. Through the years, Tom’s employment revolved around the operation of heavy equipment. The majority of these years were spent working as a loader operator at the Berlin asphalt plant for Pike Industries. His common sense and mechanical skills made him a natural with these oversized Tonka toys. Some of Tom’s happiest moments were spent on the water. His adventurous nature drew him to the excitement of boating, waterskiing, tubing, knee-boarding and rope swings. While the pontoon boat, swimming, snorkeling and fishing were a source of pleasure and relaxation for him, his greatest delight and reward were passing his love of water onto the younger generations as he taught many how to waterski. Tom was well-known for his quick wit, and many found it hard to top him. Rarely, if ever, was he left speechless. He could find humor in most anything and especially delighted in the antics of little kids. Tom used his faith and values to guide him through life and felt his greatest blessings were his wife and children. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; his son, Lucas Jarvis and his wife, Annie Majoros, of Woodbury; his daughter, Amanda Beliveau and her husband, Paul, of Williamstown; his daughter-in-law, Mary Rebel, of Shelburne; his grandchildren, Leo and Ian Jarvis, Brandon, Logan, Natalie and Courtney Beliveau, and Macie Rebel-Kidwell and Olivia Rebel; his sisters, Angeline (David) Covey, Pamela (Richard) Roux, and his brothers, Wayne (Jeanine) Jarvis, Carl (Kelly) Jarvis, all of Williamstown, and his sister, Antoinette Moore, of Germantown, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeremy Jarvis; his parents; and his brother, Roger Jarvis. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Home Health and Hospice, 600 Blair Park Road, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
