Tom M. Fennell MONTPELIER — Thomas Martin Fennell, born March 18, 1951, in Hoboken, New Jersey, grew up in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, and passed away at Woodridge Rehab and Nursing in Berlin, Vermont, on May 19, 2022. Maybe, in a sense, Tom came home to Woodridge. Son of Gerard and Vivian McCurdy Fennell. Survived by siblings, Sharon (Joe), Kathleen (Ed), Dennis, and Gerard (Barbara). Nieces and nephews were an important part of Tom’s life, JP, Erika, Chris, Brad, Matt, Jennifer, Rachel, Matt Thomas. In New Jersey, Tom worked for the USPS before moving to Vermont. He worked within the Washington County Mental Health work program. In recent years, he volunteered at the Montpelier food pantry and also, the soup kitchen at Christ Episcopal Church. Tom was a fixture in downtown Montpelier, in the library, on Elm Street and surrounding neighborhoods. He was a lovable, gentle guy who was extremely giving. Many cold winter nights, he would invite homeless people into his home. He had a compassion that anyone who knew him would recognize. Non-judgmental and very accepting, he was at his best when there was a need. Among Tom’s interests were watching YouTube music videos from doo-wop to Dylan to Pat Metheny. He had a hobby of following the weather and loved to read. He was a spiritual seeker. We, as a family, were fortunate and blessed to have our wonderful brother in our lives. With special thanks to Washington County Mental Health, the caring staff at Woodridge and all the medical providers who cared for Tom over the years along with the Elm Street community. Arrangements, including a burial site gathering, will be at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.