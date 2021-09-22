Thomas M. Carter MARSHFIELD — Thomas Merle Carter, 61, of Patty’s Crossing, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home. Born Jan. 6, 1960, in Connecticut, he was the son of Gary and Shirley (McDonald) Carter. He graduated from Twinfield Union School and went on to work at the family business, Carter Machine Inc., with his father, Gary, and brother, Brian. On April 3, 1993, he married his soulmate, Melanie Ward, and they started their family. Tom enjoyed the life he established around his family on Patty’s Crossing. He loved anything with a motor and anything that was fast whether it was riding his motorcycles or snow machines. His need for speed led him from a young age to racing from drag racing motorcycles then moving on to dwarf cars and street stocks. Despite the progression of his ill-health over the last few years, Tom’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandson, Levi. Survivors include his son, Joshua Carter, of Boston, Massachusetts; his daughter, Amanda Carter-Brickey and her husband, Bradley, and his grandson, Levi Thomas Brickey, his father, Gary Carter, and his brother, Brian Carter and his wife, Trish, all of Marshfield, Vermont; his niece, Christine Chouinard and her husband, Tory, and his nephew, Nathan Carter, all of Brookfield, Vermont. In addition to his mother, Shirley Carter, he was predeceased by his wife, Melanie Carter, and his mother-in-law, Vivie Ward. Family and friends may call on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
