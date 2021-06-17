Thomas “Kevin” Barry CALAIS — Thomas “Kevin” Barry, age 65, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home in Vermont, with his wife by his side. His death was an unexpected shock to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Karen Hoskey; and her sons, Chris and Jeff Roy; his mom, Lavinia Hudak; siblings, Lynn Kassel, Sean Barry, Brian and (Rosie) Barry and Steven and (Diane) Barry; and many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Kay and Ed, Ceil and Mike, Dorcas; and multiple cousins. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and is father of three girls, Sarah, Rachel and Jessie. He leaves friends who still keep in touch from early school times and his "wild" young adult days. When in Hartford, you can find Kevin at Franklin Giant Grinders. He loved good food. Kevin put himself back into school, later in his career and landed a job at Avaya as a telecommunication tech for close to 20 years. Kevin met and fell in love with Karen Hoskey, who had two sons whom Kevin loved dearly. Their next adventure brought them to Vermont. He found his ideal home in Vermont, with plenty of land to work to keep him busy! Kevin landed his dream job at Stowe Mountain Resort, where he worked with an incredibly close team in the IT Dept., so close; he expected to hold off his retirement and keep doing what he loved at the mountain with the people he loved and respected. When he wasn't at the Stowe Mountain or on his tractor at home, he was enjoying his love of music; at any time, you could walk through the front door to find Kevin sitting in front of his speakers, eyes closed, swaying to his music. You could say he was a total audiophile geek. His home was full of many dogs and cats through the years. Kevin was living his dream, and he reflected that with his warm, loving attitude as he met each day. At work or in his community, Kevin answered any call for assistance with the phrase “happy to help.” His superpower was his ability to look at a problem and come up with a way to fix it, and he never left until he was satisfied, and the problem solved. His integrity and work ethic were handed down from his grandfather, Papa Cecil, who always said, "don't worry about Kevin." His family was very important to him. They all knew his support was a phone call away. He always found the time to Facetime with his mom, which absolutely delighted her. Kevin was literally the best husband ever, always looking for a way to make life easier by setting up systems for working smarter, not harder, and shouldering the heaviness of the world for his wife. He used humor whenever he could. When he got a laugh, he would beam. To brighten someone's day was what mattered to him. He will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him. The world is a little less bright in his absence. Yet, the essence of who he was will live on in those who were lucky enough to be loved by him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent the Worcester Food Shelf, 739 Collar Hill Road, Worcester, VT 05682. Please join us for a memorial gathering at Elizabeth Gardens, Rose Gardens, 1561 Asylum Ave,, West Hartford, Connecticut, from 12-4 p.m. on June 26.
