Thomas K. Pierce ESSEX JUNCTION — Thomas King Pierce, 86, passed away peacefully March 28, 2022. Tom was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Rutland, Vermont, to Gilbert Pierce and Lois Pierce. He was proud that he was a native Vermonter and resided in Vermont his entire life. Tom grew up with his three brothers in many towns in Vermont, including Montpelier and St. Albans, graduating from BFA High School in 1953. He married Carol Catlin in 1961 and raised his family in Montpelier, Vermont. He later moved to East Montpelier, and most recently, Essex Junction. Tom received a BSCE from Norwich University and worked as a civil engineer for the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation for 42 years. The last 13 years of his career, he was in charge of the construction division for the State of Vermont. Tom served 28 years in the Reserve Army Corps of Engineers retiring as LTC. He also co-designed, built and operated Inglenook Lodge at Jay Peak. After retirement in 2000, Tom worked as a consultant for four planning commissions on subdivision and building projects. He served as chairman of the Montpelier Recreation Board and during his tenure, they built an athletic complex for Montpelier High School, including a running track, football field, baseball field and four tennis courts. He also served on the East Montpelier Planning Commission and taught skiing at Sugarbush for six years. Tom was a rock for his family: gentle and kind with a keen intellect and quiet strength. His smile and hearty laugh lit up the room and he was always willing to offer a hand or support even in the final years when he was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom was an athlete and an outdoorsman and was still hiking and skiing well into his 80s. He explored the mountains, lakes and rivers of the East and West on foot, skis and in a canoe with his family by his side. He cherished his grandchildren, taught many of them to ski, and spent countless hours on the sidelines of fields and ice rinks in his baseball hats cheering them on. He also treasured family gatherings at camp on Maquam shore in Swanton where he was often the one towing water skiers. A lover of sweets, he was often spotted sneaking an extra cookie, and was an easy mark for a hot chocolate (or a donut, or a creemee …). His legacy of kindness will forever live on in those who knew him. Tom was predeceased by his parents; his infant son, Michael; and his grandson, Silas. Tom is survived by his wife, Carol; his three children, Daniel Pierce (Janet), Stephanie Pierce (Bill Skiff), and Timothy Pierce (Michelle); Carl Griffith; three brothers (Frank, Bob, Gil); and seven grandchildren (Sam, Madison, Kylie, Owen, Shane, Morgan and Erik). The family would like to thank the caregivers from Home Instead and the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care for their kind and compassionate care. If you would like to make a charitable contribution, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Family will host a Celebration of Life visiting hours at The Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center, Vermont, on April 9, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
