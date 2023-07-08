Thomas J. Logan, Jr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas J. Logan, Jr., 80, of Amanicki Trail passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at his home with family at his side. Tom was born on July 5, 1942 in the Bronx, New York. He was the son of Thomas and Annette (Brecko) Logan. He served four years in the U.S. Marines. On September 11, 1965 he married Janice Bradbury. They later divorced. On March 17, 1989 he married Jeannine (Fortin) Quenneville at the Canadian Club in Barre. Tom and Jeannine were rarely apart and shared a love of live concerts and theater with several trips to Disney World and the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. Tom was also a loyal fan of many New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox, and enjoyed taking many pictures and videos of family. He worked at the Vermont Agency of Transportation for 21 years, retiring in 2015 as a financial administrator. Tom will be most remembered for his witty sense of humor and strong devotion to family. Survivors include his children Monica Valovic and her husband John; Erin Heidorn; Karen Lussier; Steven Quenneville and his fiancé Sheila; and Kevin Quenneville and his wife Louisa; his grandchildren Tyler, Tucker, Colleen, Jacy, Sarah, Ashley, Dakota, Emily, Amanda, and Nicole; and his great-grandchildren Ryan, Natalie, Parker, and Dylan; as well as his sister Geri Conley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Bobby Logan. A private service to honor and celebrate his life will be held with family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barre Opera House, PO Box 583, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hooker whitcomb.com.
