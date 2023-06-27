Thomas J. Gorton ORANGE — Thomas J. “Tom” Gorton, a former long-time resident of East Barre and Orange passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Genesis Health Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire with his family at his bedside. Born on November 4, 1944, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, he was the son of James and Norma Jean (MacAuley) Gorton. Tom moved to Vermont at a young age and attended elementary school in Barre, before graduating from Spaulding High School. In February of 1965, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the Charlie Battery 1st battalion 40th Artillery in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1971. On May 7, 1966, he married Cheryl Aja in East Barre, where they made their home until 2000 when they moved to Orange. Cheryl passed away in June of 2007. Tom was employed by Al-Ans Business Machines before he opened his own business, Copiers, Etc., in 1988 selling and servicing various office equipment until he closed the business in 2011. He was a member of the East Barre Congregational Church, American Legion Post #3 of Barre, and the VFW Post #790 of East Barre. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing at Lake Morey, vacations in Wells Beach, Maine and in recent years, travelling the U.S. for reunions with his fellow Vietnam veterans. Survivors include his son Brian Gorton and his wife, Kendra; his daughter Kim Jayasinghe and her husband, Nilan; his grandchildren Evan and Sydney Gorton and Alex and Leah Jayasinghe; his siblings Robert Gorton and Joan Stefaniak; and his companion Betsy Shapiro as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl Gorton and his brother, James “Jimmy” Gorton. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America www.vva.org
