Thomas J. Gariboldi BARRE TOWN — Thomas Joseph Gariboldi, 55 of Wildersburg Common passed away on April 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with esophagus cancer. Born on December 12, 1967, in Barre, he was the son of Richard and Cheryl (Perreault) Gariboldi. Tom attended Mathewson Elementary School, Spaulding Graded School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1986. He then attended O’Briens School of Cosmetology and was a hairstylist for many years before doing a barber apprenticeship under his father, Richard Gariboldi. Tom then received his Master’s in Barbering from the New England School of Barbering in Concord, NH. He started his career at Hair Express in Barre, before joining the staff at Hair Lights in Burlington, and eventually he came back to the family business “Off The Top Barbershop” in Barre where he had the honor of working with his parents for 30 years. He had hoped to carry on the family business that his father turned into the number one barber shop in Barre, but obviously a good barber was needed in heaven. On September 12, 1992, he married the love of his life, Joanne Anderson, his soulmate and the one of his greatest gifts in life besides his children. They were married 30 years. In 1998, their daughter Talia Maria Gariboldi was born. She stole her father’s heart the day he met her. His love for her is beyond words and he was so proud of her. Then in 2000, another daughter and “Hail Mary” Tori Jo Gariboldi was born another proud moment, especially since she ended up also going to the New England School of Barbering and received her master’s as well. Tom’s love for her is also beyond words. Most kids bring home a lost puppy but not Tori she brought home a human – a 16-year-old young man, Lucian Parker, who became a son. Tom was proud of Lucian and hopes that he realizes that he will always be family. Speaking of family, he and his brothers Timothy and Todd have always had each other’s backs and the love and support shown to Tom since his diagnosis meant the world to him and he hopes that they know that he loves them very much. And not to forget, Tom’s best friend from high school and “brother from another mother,” the one and only Scott Wilson and his wife, Malina with whom Tom and his wife, Joanne have spent many a family vacation and partied with. What a gift the true bond of a real lasting friendship is. Survivors include his wife, Joanne Gariboldi of Barre Town, VT; his daughters Talia Gariboldi of Barre Town, VT and Tori Gariboldi of Suncook, NH; his son Lucian Parker of Barre, VT; his parents Richard and Cheryl Gariboldi of Barre, VT; his brothers Tim Gariboldi and his wife, Mary Beth of Zellwood, FL and Todd Gariboldi and his wife, Lisa of East Montpelier, VT; his in-laws Dianne VanderBush and her husband, Scott of Barre, VT and George Anderson and his wife, Judy of Loudon, NH; his brothers-in-law David Anderson and his wife, Stacy of Washington, VT; George (Ron) Anderson and his wife, Sarena of Riverview, FL; and Jeremy Walbridge and his wife, Shannon of Portland, ME; his sister-in-law Jessica (Walbridge) Lukes and her husband, John of Liberty Hill, TX; and his god son Brad Wilson of Graniteville, VT as well as many nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Anita Perreault and paternal grandparents Louis and Doris Gariboldi. Tom and Joanne wanted to give a special thank you to Susan Hooper, NP in the Oncology Department at Central Vermont Medical Center and to Cat Allen from Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. They are so special to Tom and Joanne and can’t say enough of their appreciation for their caring and support. Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Per Tom’s request there will be no funeral service. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
