Thomas J. Crompton BERLIN — Thomas James Crompton, beloved husband of Kristine Crompton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born in Hartford, CT on July 11, 1961, the son of Stanley and Beverley Crompton. He graduated from Avon Old Farms School in Avon, CT, then earned a BS degree in mathematics from the University of Hartford. While growing up his passion was playing hockey. He played center position on several hockey teams from the age of nine into his early twenties. He met his future wife, Kristine, when they both worked at Connecticut Mutual and married in August of 1991 in Litchfield, CT. They then moved to Vermont to work and raise their family. He worked in the insurance division for the State of Vermont for many years in various positions, including Director of Rates and Forms and Associate Director of Health System Finances. Most recently he worked for the Green Mountain Care Board, from which he retired earlier this year. Additionally, Tom worked as an adjunct instructor for the Community College of Vermont where he taught mathematics and statistics. Tom was an avid reader and loved exploring used bookstores in search of his next treasure. His love of music spanned many genres, and he enjoyed going to concerts, especially Tanglewood. He liked the outdoors, the Green Mountains, sunrise walks on Ogunquit beach, and hiking on nature trails throughout New England. Most of all, he loved his family and was enormously proud of his children. His family cherished him and will miss his wit, compassion, and fun-loving nature. He is survived by his wife, Kristine; children, Kaylyn and Andrew Crompton; mother, Beverley Crompton; sister, Nancy Pare; brother-in-law, David Anderson and his wife Samantha; nieces and nephews, Janice Sennick and her husband Robert, Valerie Nazzaro and her husband David, and Ian, Rachel and Alec Anderson; and great nephew and nieces, Nathan Nazzaro, and Evie and Camille Sennick. He is predeceased by his father, Stanley Crompton. There will be no calling hours. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont.
